Toggle navigation
Mix 100 - Parkersburg's 70s & 80s Hits
Mix 100 - Parkersburg's 70s & 80s Hits
On-Air
Murphy, Sam and Jodi
Marc Coppola
Doug Phelps
Marty Thompson
Don Action Jackson
Lori Bradley
JT
Kat Jackson
An American Story with Tom Brokaw
Full Schedule
Music
Most Recently Played
Music Videos
Connect
Listen on iHeartRadio
Join us on Facebook
Events Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
EEO Report
Photos
Contests
Win Wheeling Nailer Tickets!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
57 Misheard Lyrics
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Save BIG now!
Enter to win a 4-pack of Wheeling Nailers Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Rihanna Reacts To Beyonce's Pregnancy With Twins & She's All Of Us
If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!
Senate Confirms Tillerson For Secretary Of State
Guards Taken Hostage By Prisoners In Delaware
This Circular Homemade Slip N' Slide Is Really Cool
New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins (PHOTO)
Humans Taking a Toll on 100 World Heritage Sites
$121K Raised To Help Keep World's Oldest WWII Vet In His Home
Looks Like The Obamas Are On Permanent Vacation (VIDEO)
Cue the Apocalypse: Bacon Reserves Are at a 50-Year Low
Why February 1st Matters In Rock History
x
See Full Playlist
Mix 100
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Mix 100 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.